Braymiller Market has a second chance at $500,000 loan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Braymiller Market's loan request, previously denied by the Buffalo Common Council last month, has another chance for success.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has promised to invest an additional $500,000 into the grocery store — if the Buffalo Common Council votes to give the market a $562,557.57 forgivable loan.

This loan comes from leftover pandemic funds that are specifically allocated for struggling small businesses.

"A food retailer is critical for the infrastructure, the social infrastructure, of downtown Buffalo," Paul Ciminelli, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation President and CEO, said. "It's very critical that we have a successful and thriving food retailer."

Despite Ciminelli's offer, there is opposition to this loan.

"For me to agree with giving one entity the money is just not the right message that we want to send to the residents and the City of Buffalo," Rasheed Wyatt, University District Council Member, said.

Wyatt has previously spoken out against this loan.

"I don't know if this business [Braymiller Market] is going to be around at the end of the year. I want a grocery store downtown — I think it's necessary — but I'm not willing to do it at all costs," Wyatt said.

Buffalo residents shared very mixed emotions with 7 News when asked about what they thought of the store.

Archie Brooks, a local shopper, believes that the market's prices are too high compared to the income level of the surrounding area.

"This place [Braymiller Market] will be back for another $500,000, talking about how the people are not buying their high-price food items," Brooks said.

Alonzo Threet, who uses his food stamps at Braymiller Market, is extremely thankful for the store.

"They have good food that you can buy," Threet said. "You can take it over to the library, heat it up and you can eat good. You can feel good in your heart, like you can make it another day."

Along with his $500,000 investment, Ciminelli is also giving each tenant in the 201 Ellicott Street apartments a $20 gift card to use in the market.

The Common Council will vote on the loan tomorrow by immediate passage.