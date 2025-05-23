BPO Memorial Day tribute concert honors veteran caregivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says that nearly 5.5 million Americans serve as caregivers for veterans—96% of them women. Many provide care for more than a decade, often without recognition.

At its annual Patriotic Pops Coffee Concert, the BPO honored a special group of guests—veteran caregivers.

The veterans and their caregivers in attendance have participated in The Odyssey Project, a photography and storytelling workshop founded by internationally acclaimed photojournalist Brendan Bannon.

In partnership with the Buffalo Caregivers Support Program, the project gives caregivers the tools to share their own journeys, fostering healing, visibility, and community.

One of those caregivers is Nickeisha Rogers, who supports her husband, Stephen, a Marine Corps veteran. Through the program, she said she’s found connection and validation.

“I feel like this is a great space, and they allow us to organically connect and to do the projects that we’re working on," Rogers said. "It’s very reflective. It’s beautiful."

For Rogers, the project is not only therapeutic but also empowering. She said it gives caregivers and veterans alike a platform to express themselves, sometimes without saying a word.

