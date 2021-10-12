BPO, international artists celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Tuesday with a free concert open to the public.

"Celebración de la Guitarra" will feature the Hispanic Heritage Council Guitar Initiative Ensemble, internationally acclaimed classical guitarists Ricardo Saeb and Dr. Hermelindo Ruiz, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra String Ensemble led by Assistant Conductor Jaman E. Dunn.

It begins at 7:00 at Kleinhans Music Hall, and while free, you do still need to reserve your spot.

