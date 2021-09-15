Hispanic Heritage Month: How you can celebrate in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from September 15 to October 15. It is a national celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

In 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson, the observation started as Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, under President Ronald Reagan, it was expanded to the current 30-day period.

"The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Also, Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is October 12, falls within this 30 day period," the National Hispanic Heritage Month website says.

There will be several events throughout Western New York over the next month in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. You can find a short list below or visit the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York's website here for a full list.