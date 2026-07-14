BPD releases body camera video after viral video shows Deputy Commissioner shoving woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has released body camera video after a viral video showed Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy pushing a woman.

Police said the incident occurred on Chippewa Street Saturday night. A video, posted by @Djreese716 on Facebook, shows a woman standing near Macy when he pushed her, causing the woman to fall to the ground. You can watch the video of the incident below.

Buffalo police investigating after video allegedly shows Deputy Commissioner shoving woman

On Tuesday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields released the video from Deputy Commissioner Macy's body-worn camera and defended Macy's actions, releasing a statement which said in part:

"In order to provide further context in the public interest, I am releasing the Body Worn Camera footage from Deputy Commissioner Macy as he responded to one of several violent altercations while working a Chippewa Street detail Saturday night. The footage makes it clear that the Deputy Commissioner was leading from the front and responding to an intense physical altercation between multiple individuals, including the woman who was pushed back as she attempted to re-engage with other individuals involved in the altercation."

The body camera video shows Macy running toward a fight between women on the ground before the woman falls back.

You can watch a version of the body camera video that has been edited and censored by 7 News below. You can watch the full version released by BPD on YouTube here.

Buffalo police release body camera video of incident involving Deputy Commissioner

7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker spoke with Buffalo Police Union President John Davidson, who said he talked to numerous officers who responded that night and described a scene of chaos.

"Kind of a microcosm of what we saw on the Fourth of July," Davidson said. "There was a stabbing, there were shooting, there were fighting, fights all over, and the department was trying to do their best with a short-staffed department and an overworked membership to keep the peace."

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said the video raised concerns for him.

"It did give me concern because I saw a woman get shoved down to the ground. And it also paired with knowing the deputy commissioner who was involved is a person of high regard," Nowakowski said.

WATCH: BPD releases body camera video after viral video shows Deputy Commissioner shoving woman

BPD releases body camera video after viral video shows Deputy Commissioner shoving woman

Nowakowski said he has spoken to numerous Chippewa Street business owners who are worried about safety in the area.

"They told me firsthand that they saw young people blow off Roman candles, fistfight them and create sheer chaos," Nowakowski said. "And why they're so upset and why I'm upset is because they've been working and Chippewa has been working really hard to get increased security for their own establishments, to work with B District, to also create great programming in events that are happening there."

Police and City Hall are reviewing security measures and policy changes for Chippewa Street.

After Shields released her statement, Davidson said: "The PBA is pleased to see the Commissioner and City stand by DPC Macy and we look forward to the same level of support and understanding for our rank and file members while they are policing during this increasingly violent summer in the City of Buffalo."

Commissioner Shields also said the interaction has been referred to the Internal Affairs Division for standard review.

Our City Action Buffalo has called on Commissioner Shields to immediately suspend Deputy Commissioner Macy from duty.