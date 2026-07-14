BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a video that appears to show Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy pushing a woman.

Police tell 7 News the incident occurred on Chippewa Street Saturday night.

A video, posted by @Djreese716 on Facebook, shows a woman standing near Macy when he pushed her, causing the woman to fall to the ground. You can watch the video of the incident below.

Buffalo police investigating after video allegedly shows Deputy Commissioner shoving woman

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields released the following statement.