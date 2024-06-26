BPD: Man arrested for public lewdness for second time in less than a month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arrested and charged with public lewdness, among other charges, for the second time in less than a month.

Buffalo police announced that 26-year-old Orlando Martinez was arrested on June 20 in connection to a burglary and public lewdness that occurred on June 15. Martinez allegedly offered to carry a 62-year-old woman's walker up to her apartment on the 1200 block of Delaware. Once they got to her apartment he allegedly pushed her into the door while performing a sexual act and then fled.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, public lewdness, second-degree harassment and trespassing.

Police said Martinez was also arrested on May 31 in connection to multiple incidents of indecent exposure on W. Delavan and Elmwood Avenue. At the time he was charged with public lewdness and released on an appearance ticket.

7 News previously spoke to neighbors on Buffalo's West Side about indecent exposure concerns in the neighborhood after a man exposed himself behind bushes outside of a home.