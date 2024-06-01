'I just want my friends and family to be safe': Indecent exposure concerns on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some neighbors in Buffalo say they feel violated following an indecent exposure incident involving one man.

Mariah, who lives on Buffalo's West Side, said she was walking down Rhode Island Street when a man began to follow her and her dog. She said he started moving closer to her.

She said he then followed her toward her home and hid behind bushes nearby.

"I kept trying to make excuses that he wasn't trying to hurt me or being weird. And then it ended up that he was exposing himself behind the bushes outside of my home and looking at my window," Mariah said.

Mariah Mariah said the man followed her and hid behind bushes feet away from her.

She said at this point she sprang into action and called the Buffalo Police Department.

"I immediately ran out of my house and like yelled to my neighbors," Mariah said.

"What happened from there?" 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked.

"My neighbor was confused and he got up and started walking over and then he tried to act not suspicious and started walking down the street and hid behind the cars in the left bank parking lot," Mariah replied.

She then said she followed the man into a nearby parking lot and started shouting at him all while friends and neighbors stood guard nearby.

"I started yelling at him once I saw him behind the fence and cars, and he started walking towards me pretty menacingly and was telling me he was gonna hurt me. He was gonna kill me. He was gonna smash my face in, and I continued to yell back because I'm not scared of you," Mariah explained.

"How were you feeling in that moment? Was it just the adrenaline taking over?" Mirand asked.

Mariah responded, "Yeah, I was shaking pretty bad. I did kind of realize I got smacked back to reality that this is a man. He definitely can hurt me, so I ran over a fireman and they came out and stood next to me and he ended up running away after that."

Mirand reached out to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia about Mariah's story. He said police are investigating this encounter to see if it's connected with two other cases involving 26-year-old Orlando Martinez.

Martinez has been charged with two counts of public lewdness. On May 28th, one incident occurred near Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. The other incident, also on May 28th, happened near Elmwood Avenue and W. Delavan Avenue.

"I just want my friends and family to be safe and everybody on the West Side because we're the City of Good Neighbors," Mariah said.