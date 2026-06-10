BPD: Child struck by stray bullet after domestic dispute led to a scuffle over a gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said a child was struck by a stray bullet after a domestic dispute led to a scuffle over a gun on Hager Street on Tuesday night.

According to police, E District officers responded to a shooting call on the first block of Hager Street around 10:15 p.m. A child was shot in the shoulder and was transported Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo to be treated for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police said there was a domestic dispute in a second-floor apartment that led to a scuffle over a gun. The gun was fired, which went through the floor and struck the child in the first-floor apartment. Police said an adult male involved in the scuffle later realized his foot had also been grazed by the fired round and was transported to ECMC in a private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an Anderson AM-15 with 19 .223 rounds in the magazine was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.