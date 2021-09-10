Watch
BPD: Body recovered from Niagara River near Strawberry Island in connection with car that went into river Tuesday

Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they have recovered a body from the Niagara River that surfaced near Strawberry Island in connection with the vehicle that went into the river Tuesday morning.

Tuesday police said security footage showed a car going through a fence and into the Niagara River around 7:00 a.m. near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park. Witnesses said two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon the rescue mission for the two people transitioned into a recovery mission.

No further information has been released, we will provide updates as they become available.

