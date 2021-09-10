BPD: Body recovered from Niagara River near Strawberry Island in connection with car that went into river Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they have recovered a body from the Niagara River that surfaced near Strawberry Island in connection with the vehicle that went into the river Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: BPD says they have recovered a body that surfaced near Strawberry Island in the Niagara River in connection with the vehicle that drove into the river at Broderick Park Tuesday morning. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 10, 2021

Tuesday police said security footage showed a car going through a fence and into the Niagara River around 7:00 a.m. near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park. Witnesses said two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.

WKBW

Police announced Wednesday afternoon the rescue mission for the two people transitioned into a recovery mission.

No further information has been released, we will provide updates as they become available.