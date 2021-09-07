Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rescue mission transitions to recovery mission one day after car goes into Niagara River

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
water rescue.jpeg
0907 CAR IN WATER 2.jpg
0907 CAR IN WATER 1.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:16:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday the rescue mission for two people in the Niagara River has transitioned into a recovery mission after the report of a car going into the river Tuesday.

Police said security footage showed a car going through a fence and into the Niagara River around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park. According to police, the vehicle appeared to be either a white or silver Dodge Caravan with a dent below the bottom of the front passenger side door.

0907 CAR IN WATER 2.jpg

Witnesses said two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.

In an update around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday police said it was still a rescue mission. It was announced in an update around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday that it transitioned to a recovery mission.

According to police, witnesses at the scene described the two victims as one Black man wearing a black shirt, and a Hispanic man with a white beard and wearing a green or camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information regarding either the vehicle or the men are urged to call Buffalo police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716