Rescue mission transitions to recovery mission one day after car goes into Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday the rescue mission for two people in the Niagara River has transitioned into a recovery mission after the report of a car going into the river Tuesday.

Police said security footage showed a car going through a fence and into the Niagara River around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park. According to police, the vehicle appeared to be either a white or silver Dodge Caravan with a dent below the bottom of the front passenger side door.

Provided by Buffalo Police Department

Witnesses said two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.

In an update around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday police said it was still a rescue mission. It was announced in an update around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday that it transitioned to a recovery mission.

According to police, witnesses at the scene described the two victims as one Black man wearing a black shirt, and a Hispanic man with a white beard and wearing a green or camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information regarding either the vehicle or the men are urged to call Buffalo police.