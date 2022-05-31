Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD: BB gun found in bathroom at PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted

olmsted.jpg
WKBW
olmsted.jpg
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:42:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said a BB gun was found in a bathroom at PS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the school around 11 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a student who possibly had a gun. The school then went into lockdown as police investigated.

A BB gun was found in a bathroom, police said a seventh-grader allegedly brought it to the school.

School has since resumed and the lockdown has been lifted. According to a 7 News crew at the scene, several parents have picked up their children.

7 News has reached out to the district for comment, a spokesperson said they are gathering information on the incident.

Security in schools has been a top concern after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, on May 25 the Buffalo Public School District announced updated security measures as a result.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United