New security measures for Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced Wednesday it has new security measures that are effective immediately.

Anyone wanting to enter a public school building must now call ahead and receive approval. This includes parents, caregivers, siblings and vendors. The district says no exceptions will be made.

Leaders say all doors will remain locked during the school day. Visitors will need to announce their name and the name of their child before they can be buzzed into the building.

Visitors may be wanded and/or searched as an added safety measure upon entering.

This decision to step up security follows the mass shooting at a school in Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead. It also comes more than a week after ten people were shot to death at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

Buffalo Public Schools say safety is the highest priority right now after the recent mass shootings.