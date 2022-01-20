Botanical Gardens offer the perfect break from the bone-chilling temperatures

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's no surprise that this is the "busy season" for the Botanical Gardens. According to COO Erin Grajek "We are so busy January, February and March. It's so cold outside and then you come in here and it's 75 and humid. And everything is green around you, and you can smell the soil, you can smell the plants."

There are many great programs offered in person here and on line. Erin says she thinks virtual classes are "here to stay", adding "People love them and especially for our art classes they like to be in their own home in their own spaces in their own art space."

The Gardens After Dark kicks off again with the theme "Enchanted Winter Escape". And it seems that with "date nights" and "single night" the Botanical Gardens have become the place for romance. Erin says "It just became this romantic stroll through paradise."

Gardens After Dark will run through March 12th. For details on that and all the programs offered at the Botanical Gardens you can check out their website.

