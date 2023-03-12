Boot drive for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno raises over $43,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Volunteer fire departments from the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore hosted a boot drive Saturday afternoon to raise money for the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Seven fire companies joined forces and spread out at street lights across the Town of Tonawanda to collect donations. The drive raised over $43,000.

Those interested in donating to Arno's wife and young daughter directly can do so through the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282. Donations can be made through the mail, in person, or over Venmo. You can find more information on the union's Facebook page here.

Two GoFundMe's have also been established by Arno's brother and friend to support his family which can be found here and here.