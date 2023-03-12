Volunteer fire departments receive community support and raise money for the Arno family one boot at a time

TOWN OF TONAWANDA N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore volunteer fire departments have taken to the street lights to raise money for the Arno family through a boot drive.

"I said what can we do," Jim McGee said was the question at the top of his mind after Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno died.

Arno's family is receiving support from all around Western New York and across the country. Undesirable and unbreakable is how McGee describes the fire fighter brother and sisterhood.

"Firefighters are very united," McGee said.

He said without hesitation seven fire companies have come together and spread out at street lights across the Town of Tonawanda to collect money in these for the Arno family.

How can you at home help?



"The response is incredible," he said smiling. "Theres no place id rather be."