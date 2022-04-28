Watch
Bomb threat found scrawled in bathroom at Hamburg High

Eileen Buckley
Outside Hamburg High School.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 28, 2022
HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Police were called to Hamburg High School on Wednesday evening after a custodian found a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.

According to police, the school was evacuated as six K-9 teams searched the school. Only a few people were in the school at the time of the incident. The search found no explosive devices and no threat to to safety of the school.

Students acting out in this way is fortunately an extremely rare occurrence in the Hamburg Central School District," Superintendent of Schools, Michael R. Cornell, said in a statement. "However, it also needs to be said that making threatening statements like this towards a school is abhorrent and dangerous. The Hamburg Central School District will prosecute the person responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

School opened as normal on Thursday morning.

