Boil Water Order issued in Fredonia; Untreated water could contain harmful microbes

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Boil Water Order has been issued for water customers in the Village of Fredonia and properties outside the village boundaries that are supplied by the Fredonia water system.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says a treatment technique violation at the water treatment plant resulted in high turbidity, and water entering the system was not adequately treated.

The health department says this water could contain harmful microbes and boiling the water will kill the bacteria.

Authorities say water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be boiled until further notice. They say boiled or bottled water should be used if washing dishes by hand.

The health department says the water is okay to use for bathing as long as it is not consumed. The water is also safe for laundry.

Once the treatment process has been fully restored and the untreated water has been flushed from the system, the health department says the village will collect water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe.