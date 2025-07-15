Boil water order lifted for Village of Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Fredonia has lifted its boil water order as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The village says the water has been confirmed safe for consumption and all other normal uses following extensive testing and consultation with health authorities.

This means residents and businesses may now resume drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and using tap water without boiling.

The village does have these recommendations for residents:



Flush household pipes and ice makers by running cold water for several minutes

Discard any ice made during the boil water order

Replace water filters as recommended by manufacturers

On July 10, we spoke to Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson, who said that an employee "mishap" is what led to the boil water order

"Unfortunately, it was a mishap where an employee put too many chemicals in the water, and it caused extreme turbidity, which brought up all the silt from under the tank, so that's where we're at right now," said Ferguson.

