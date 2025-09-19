Boil Water Order issued in Fredonia after two failing bacteria samples in the distribution system

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced a boil water order has been issued for all Village of Fredonia water customers and properties outside the Village boundaries supplied by the Fredonia water system.

According to the health department, on September 19, the Village of Fredonia received results of two failing bacteria samples in the distribution system, one containing E. coli.

The health department said all Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled prior to use. Boiled or bottled water must be used to wash dishes by hand and dishes should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle do not need boiled. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed and it is safe for laundry.

Officials said the village will collect several follow-up water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe.

For more information, residents should call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307.

In July, Fredonia residents went about a week without drinkable tap water. A boil water order was issued on July 8 and wasn't lifted until July 15. Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said that an employee "mishap" is what led to the boil water order in July. Several bottled water giveaways were held, and Fredonia firefighters and other volunteers handed out hundreds of cases of water.