Body recovered from Chautauqua Lake identified as missing man

CHAUTAUQUA LAKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The body of Daniel Scott Emmerson was recovered from Chautauqua Lake Saturday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Emmerson, 64, has been missing since March.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Sheriff's office received a call of a possible body on the shoreline near the Stow Ferry in North Harmony.

Investigators determined Emmerson entered onto Chautauqua Lake on March 4, driving his 2015 red Ford F-150 north on the ice before going through it under the I-89 Bridge.

His truck was located on March 16 and recovered on March 20.

The investigation is ongoing pending the findings from the medical examiner's office.

The family has been notified.