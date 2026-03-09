LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are searching for a 64-year-old Lakewood man who has been missing since Tuesday, March 3, after being pulled over for a traffic infraction and released with a warning.

Daniel Emerson was last seen at the intersection of Fairmount and Lakeview avenues in Lakewood on March 3 at 12:30 a.m., following a traffic stop by a Chautauqua County law enforcement agency. He has not been heard from since.

Search underway for missing Lakewood man last seen after traffic stop

Emerson is believed to be driving his 2015 red Ford F-150 with license plate number 757-99-MG. His family told police he is in good health and that it is unusual for him to go long periods without contact with them.

Lakewood-Busti Police Chief Matthew Bentley said investigators are following up on any leads.

"It was a traffic infraction that he was pulled over for, and after that contact, nobody's heard from him," Bentley said.

Bentley is asking the public to be on the lookout for both Emerson and his vehicle.

"Mr. Emerson himself, 64-year-old white male, about 5'7 to 5'8, gray hair, hazel eyes, and we would take any tip possible and follow up on it," Bentley said.

Anyone with information about Emerson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakewood-Busti Police at (716) 763-9563.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the volunteer group WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons Network at wnymissingandunidentified@yahoo.com.

