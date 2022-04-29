Body cam video shows Tonawanda officers rescuing man moments before car bursts into flames

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, April 28, Town of Tonawanda Police officers pulled a man out of his vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a crashed vehicle in the area of Parker Boulevard and Faraday Road.

The car had hit a pole and driven through a fence onto Adams Field.

Officers pulled Saverio Depinto, 46, of Tonawanda from the vehicle after attempting to smash the window.

Officer Alyxander Pasquale successfully got Depinto to unlock the door and pulled him to safety.

Officers Jacob McCormick, Sarah Heft, and Pasquale are being credited for their decisive actions in performance of lifesaving actions.

Witnesses said that moments before the crash, Depinto was driving fast and ran a stop sign at Parker Boulevard.

Depinto showed signs of impairment and was charged with reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired - drugs, reckless driving, and several traffic infractions.