ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The grand opening of Bob’s Discount Furniture in Orchard Park was held on Wednesday.

The 36,000-square-foot store is located at 3207 Southwestern Boulevard, in the same plaza as Tops Friendly Markets and Pet Supplies Plus.

The opening of the store created 30 new jobs in the area.

Bob's said it is the 9th largest U.S. furniture chain with 177 stores across 24 states and over $2B in annual sales.