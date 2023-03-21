'Bluey' meet and greet to be held at Sonic Drive-In on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

Sonic Drive-In on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo will host a "Bluey" meet and greet on April 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A release says those in attendance will be able to make their own “Bluey” mask, meet and take a photo with "Bluey," and have a chance to win four tickets to see “Bluey’s Big Play” at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. The play will make its stop at Shea's on April 15 and April 16.

"This is a kid-friendly event hosted by Sonic Drive-In to bring some smiles to North Buffalo! Kids are encouraged to come in ready to craft & make memories that will last a lifetime with their favorite animated Blue Heeler," a release says.

Sonic Drive-In said if you are unable to make it to the event but want the chance to win tickets to the play, you can go to Elmwood Avenue Sonic any time before April 11 and sign up on the tablet at the front counter. The winner will be announced at the event.