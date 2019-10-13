Blue pumpkins sold in memory of fallen Buffalo Police officer

Friends of fallen Buffalo Police Lieutenant Craig Lehner are keeping his memory alive with a blue pumpkin drive once again this year.

Hundreds of blue pumpkins were sold this weekend from the front yard of Scott Milligan's home. He and his wife started the benefit two years ago . They buy and paint all the pumpkins with the help of their neighbors.

Proceeds go to the Buffalo K-9 Unit. Milligan tells 7 Eyewitness news they've sold about 1,000 this weekend. And they'll likely run out by Sunday.

