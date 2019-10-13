Menu

Blue pumpkins sold in memory of fallen Buffalo Police officer

Posted: 6:45 PM, Oct 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-10-13 18:45:21-04
Blue pumpkins were once again for sale this year in memory of fallen Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner.

Friends of fallen Buffalo Police Lieutenant Craig Lehner are keeping his memory alive with a blue pumpkin drive once again this year.

Hundreds of blue pumpkins were sold this weekend from the front yard of Scott Milligan's home. He and his wife started the benefit two years ago . They buy and paint all the pumpkins with the help of their neighbors.

Proceeds go to the Buffalo K-9 Unit. Milligan tells 7 Eyewitness news they've sold about 1,000 this weekend. And they'll likely run out by Sunday.

For information on how to make a donation, click here.

