Blizzard pounding Kenmore-Tonawanda

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — A very treacherous situation with blizzard conditions continues blasting the north towns. There has been zero visibility in Kenmore Tonawanda.

But residents we spoke with are staying home to be safe.

WKBW Blizzard conditions blast the Village of Kenmore.

Strong, relentless winds are whipping up snow across Kenmore and the Tonawandas causing blowing and drifting snow and very dangerous conditions.

“What are your thoughts standing out here in what is a blizzard?” Buckley asked.

“Very reminiscent of the Blizzard of ’77,” replied Vinny Pace, Kenmore resident. “Exactly — it’s not fun,” responded Pam Pace, Kenmore resident.

WKBW Pam & Vinny Pace of Kenmore glad to be safe at home.

With extremely dangerous driving conditions and a driving ban, I met up with my neighbors — Vinny and Pam Pace of Kenmore who are staying safe.

Pam had to work earlier Friday at her job at ECMC, but fortunately managed to make it home safely.

WKBW Near zero visibility at times in Kenmore.

“It was nasty — it was brutal — very nasty. I came home the side streets and they weren’t too bad but visibility was very poor,” Pace remarked.

Vinny Pace says his workplace in Depew closed Friday, so they’re both happy to be at home.

“As long as the heat stays on we should be okay and the electricity — yes and stay home,” the Paces both replied.

WKBW Snowy windows in Kenmore.

Thankfully the power has remained on in this section of Kenmore.

“I’m just happy that I have a warm home — I have power — we went grocery shopping prior — Tuesday and Wednesday so we are all set,” noted Amber Lorenz, Kenmore resident.

Neighbor Amber Lorenz was thankful to be in her home. She tells me this is her first experience as a homeowner in a blizzard and was surprised at the strength of the winds.

WKBW Amber Lorenz, Kenmore resident.

“That was alarming and then probably just a couple of hours later the white-out conditions combined with the wind, so just hoping we don’t lose power,” Lorenz remarked.

Lorenz, a Buffalo Public School Teacher, was glad the district and her children’s school district in Kenmore closed ahead of the terrible storm.

Right now — she’s just working on rationing snacks with her kids!

WKBW Nate & Brielle Lorenz playing at their Kenmore home during the blizzard.

“Just looking for a babysitter — anyone that wants to come over,” laughed Lorenz.

Blizzard conditions and snowfall are leveling a few feet of snow in the north towns with a great deal of blowing and drifting snow.

