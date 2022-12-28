Payloaders clearing snow street by street in west & east Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many City of Buffalo residents say they are waiting to see a snow plow come down their street. Payloaders and dump trucks are also helping clear away snow.

WKBW Payloader on west side street.

Crews are trying to get to each street, but it does take time.

Residents on the west and east sides of Buffalo are waiting for their streets to be plowed.

“Finally we seen today a plow come down the street and we were so happy to be able to have everybody come out and help each other to dig ourselves out,” declared Angel Rodriguez, resident, west Buffalo.

Rodriguez has lived in west Buffalo for 36 years. He tells me he was thrilled 18th Street, near Hampshire was plowed.

WKBW Angel Rodriguez, resident, west Buffalo.

But Rodriguez says he's not angry with the city's efforts. In fact, he thanks the Mayor and Erie County Executive for their leadership.

“This was a bombshell that was thrown on us and with whatever has been thrown on us — we've been able to survive and for those that lost people in this weather — my condolences go to them and their families,” Rodriguez remarked.

Now that 18th Street has been finally plowed residents are digging out their vehicles.

Front loader slowly chipping away on Buffalo’s west side at Winter Street & Massachusetts Ave. Many side street remain impassable. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9r36Y6GeXN — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) December 28, 2022

Pay loaders were making their way down Massachusetts Avenue trying to work down other narrow side streets to remove the heavy snow — like ironically on a street called Winter.

That's where I ran into Adolphus Nelson. He lives in the Fruit Belt but wanted to come to check on his grandchildren. He says people need to be patient.

WKBW Adolphus Nelson, Fruit Belt resident.

“The sensibility is gone to out the window. Truthfully, because people should know the city — we were prepared, but this is one unexpected thing,” reflected Nelson.

During the time I spent on the west side Wednesday progress continued and more and more streets were getting attention.

WKBW Clean up with abandon car at Genesee & Nevada in Buffalo.

In east Buffalo we found more of the same — crews operating payloaders and dump trucks removing the snow and dealing with obstacles like an abandoned car stuck at the corner of Genesee and Nevada. But they worked around it.

A few blocks away we found a group of people on Goodyear digging their cars out.

These residents living off Genesee Street in east Buffalo taking it ‘one shovel at a time’ to dig out cars. The street was plowed this morning. @WKBW https://t.co/LdlNjX8gZo pic.twitter.com/ym25BzKCnC — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) December 28, 2022

Because without our car you can't move anywhere and not too many stores are open. It's really hard,” replied Lipi Roy, resident, Goodyear.

WKBW Lipi Roy, resident, Goodyear.

“As a city resident, are you angry that your street didn't plow right away?” Buckley asked. “I was kind of upset because I called 3-11 for a couple of days — I wanted to know when they are going to clean the snow,” responded Roy.

But Wednesday morning crews worked to remove snow from Goodyear.

Roy tells me she moved to Buffalo in September from New York City.

“I never expected the snowstorm was going to be like crazy — like this. We never saw this in New York,” Roy explained.

