Driving ban in the City of Buffalo to be lifted early Thursday morning

Snow covered Buffalo streets.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 28, 2022
BUFFALO (WKBW) — The driving ban that has been in place in the City of Buffalo is about to come to an end.

The Buffalo Common Council announced on twitter that the driving ban in Buffalo will be lifted
effective Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 12:01AM. The ban will be replaced with a TRAVEL ADVISORY.

The City of Buffalo was the last remaining part of Erie County that had a driving ban in place since the beginning of the blizzard. Other parts of Erie County had bans lifted over the last couple of days.

