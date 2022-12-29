Driving ban in the City of Buffalo to be lifted early Thursday morning

BUFFALO (WKBW) — The driving ban that has been in place in the City of Buffalo is about to come to an end.

The Buffalo Common Council announced on twitter that the driving ban in Buffalo will be lifted

effective Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 12:01AM. The ban will be replaced with a TRAVEL ADVISORY.

⚠️ The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be LIFTED effective Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 12:01AM.



The ban will be replaced with a TRAVEL ADVISORY. pic.twitter.com/WhYsZVUiUV — Buffalo Common Council (@BFLO_CC) December 29, 2022

The City of Buffalo was the last remaining part of Erie County that had a driving ban in place since the beginning of the blizzard. Other parts of Erie County had bans lifted over the last couple of days.