Car clean up begins after a record breaking blizzard covers hundreds of vehicles

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WKBW) — For the people who had to abandon their cars during the recent blizzard, the next step is tracking down where the county may have towed it to. Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Gould said they are doing all they can to make sure everyone is reunited with their vehicles as soon as possible.

"Over the course of the storm we rescued about 400 people out of vehicles. And we are currently up to around 300 vehicles that we've towed," he said.

Gould shares that there are four lots near Cheektowaga Town Park.

"For people that are trying to find their vehicles our website is cpdny.org and right at the top theres a link for where's my vehicle. It's pretty self explanatory how to use it," he said. "You can search your license plate and it will show you which lot your vehicle is in."

He said moving the abandoned cars has been an entire operation and they are still working out some of the kinks.

"At this point We just hope that everyone is patient when trying to find their cars. We are doing our best to make it as publicly available of there your car might be. and if anyone has any questions they can always call out dispatch and we'll see if we can help them through it," he said.

If you are not in the Cheektowaga area but are looking for your car, please visit this website for other areas.