Buffalo Sabres announce donation toward community relief efforts in response to blizzard

Adrian Kraus/AP
General view of the KeyBank Center as the national anthem is played before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 16:59:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $50,000 toward community relief efforts in response to the blizzard.

The foundation will donate $10,000 to each organization listed below:

  • Buffalo City Mission
  • Eight Days of Hope
  • FeedMore WNY
  • Friends of Night People
  • Salvation Army of Buffalo

The Sabres have put several ways you can help on the team's website here.

In addition, the Buffalo Bills announced the Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation to help the City of Buffalo and Western New York respond to the blizzard. You can find more information here.

