Buffalo Sabres announce donation toward community relief efforts in response to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $50,000 toward community relief efforts in response to the blizzard.
The foundation will donate $10,000 to each organization listed below:
- Buffalo City Mission
- Eight Days of Hope
- FeedMore WNY
- Friends of Night People
- Salvation Army of Buffalo
The Sabres have put several ways you can help on the team's website here.
In addition, the Buffalo Bills announced the Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation to help the City of Buffalo and Western New York respond to the blizzard. You can find more information here.