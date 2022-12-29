Buffalo Sabres announce donation toward community relief efforts in response to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $50,000 toward community relief efforts in response to the blizzard.

The foundation will donate $10,000 to each organization listed below:

Buffalo City Mission

Eight Days of Hope

FeedMore WNY

Friends of Night People

Salvation Army of Buffalo

The Sabres have put several ways you can help on the team's website here.

In addition, the Buffalo Bills announced the Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation to help the City of Buffalo and Western New York respond to the blizzard. You can find more information here.