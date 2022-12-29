Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBlizzard of ’22

Actions

Buffalo Bills announce donation to City of Buffalo and Western New York in response to blizzard

Packers Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
An exterior view of Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Packers Bills Football
Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 13:52:21-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation to help the City of Buffalo and Western New York respond to the blizzard.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is also committing $100,000 to relief efforts.

According to the Bills, a portion of $300,000 will be allocated immediately to region-wide storm relief efforts to support the victims and all those impacted.

The Bills have put several ways you can help on the team's website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.