Buffalo Bills announce donation to City of Buffalo and Western New York in response to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation to help the City of Buffalo and Western New York respond to the blizzard.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is also committing $100,000 to relief efforts.

According to the Bills, a portion of $300,000 will be allocated immediately to region-wide storm relief efforts to support the victims and all those impacted.

The Bills have put several ways you can help on the team's website here.