Are snowmobiles maintained by Buffalo and Erie County emergency crews?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Christmas blizzard of 2022, the 7News I-Team is working to make sure our government is transparent about how its spending your money and how they're keeping you safe. With that in mind, the I-Team has submitted official records requests for the equipment being used by Buffalo Police, Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo's Department of Public Works.

The I-Team has also requested internal communications between Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown among others in City Hall.

Buffalo Common Councilman Chris Scanlon requested information about what equipment is maintained by many city departments. The I-Team also made similar requests of those departments.

While the City and these departments have acknowledged our requests for information, we are yet to have these requests fulfilled to shine a light on what the city has, doesn't have or is working to fix.

The Buffalo Fire Department, however, told the I-Team they have five mechanics employed to fix issues with equipment. Though, when asked what pieces of equipment are working or broken, the department says it "changes daily."

Last month, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo was questioned about the blizzard response and the fleet maintained by the department.

"And at no time did the age or condition of our apparatus or equipment affect our ability to respond or operate during any of these incidents," Renaldo said.

Buffalo Professional Firefighters Union President, Vinny Ventresca responded to Renaldo's storm recap.

"The age of the fleet and of apparatus has affected our safety and the safety of the citizens and has made it difficult to accomplish our main mission of fire suppression," Ventresca said.

Meantime, the I-Team has learned, through records requests of Erie County's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the county owns at least:

one 2003 Polaris Ranger 4x4 ATV

four 2013 Polaris ATVs

one 2021 Can-Am Defender side-by side ATV

two 2021 Can-Am Outlander ATVs

four 2019 Skidoo snowmobiles

It's unclear where these pieces of equipment are stored and/or maintained.