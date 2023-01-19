ALDI’s on Broadway in Buffalo reopens after blizzard break-in damage

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A number of break-ins at stores across Buffalo forced some to close for days. The ALDI on Broadway in the city’s Broadway Fillmore district was shuttered for a month but reopened early this week.

“I'm beyond thrilled that Aldi's is back open to the community and especially to Broadway,” declared Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

The ALDI's store was one of the local businesses heavily ravaged by a break-in after the devastating Christmas blizzard.

“They explained to us that there was about $400,000 worth of damage either through lost product, employees wages, windows, insurance claims,” remarked Nowakowski.

But Nowakowski stepped in with other local and state leaders to organize a meeting with ALDI's vice president.

“Really we had every elected official that represents this area from every tier of government come together...we made our case and it was open in four days, so for them — I'm eternally grateful for getting it opened so quickly,” reflected Nowakowski.

That meeting was held last Friday and by Monday doors reopened to shoppers who desperately need one of the very few grocery stores nearby.

“How important is this store to you?” Buckley asked. “I love it because it's diverse, but there's a lot of different stuff in there and I love it,” replied Bill Lubecki, shopper.

“How excited were you when it opened on Monday?” Buckley questioned. “Oh it's nice — it's nice. I’m going to text my daughter and my son and all my people — ALDI’s is back!”, exclaimed Ali, shopper.

Lawmakers were able to convince ALDI's how important the store is to the neighborhood and east buffalo community where many shoppers walk to the store.

“When you look at Broadway from probably Smith Street to Bailey — this is the only grocery store. This is the only full-stop grocery store and corner stores don't cut it,” responded Nowakowski. “A lot of folks that come to ALDI'S are walkers and they can tell by how much folks are buying these folks are not buying by the cart-load — they're buying by the handfuls and they're walking to and from their homes."

“I do that all the time myself — I just walked all the way from Bailey to come here,” Lubecki noted.

Shoppers told me they really missed it but noted the store is not fully stocked with a lot of empty shelves.

ALDI's sent the following statement about reopening the Broadway Street location in Buffalo:

Nowakowski tells me they are hoping ALDI’s will be eligible for FEMA and other reimbursement funds for the damaged property.

A few other stores in east Buffalo remain shuttered because of the break-in damage left after the blizzard and that includes two Family Dollar stores, one at the corner of Delavan and Grider and another on Genesee Street in the Genesee-Bailey neighborhood.

