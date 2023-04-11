Black Rock's tiny shipping container home is on the market

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Donna Stepian and Ignacio Villa built their tiny home from three shipping containers on a double lot in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Some people have criticized the look but Donna says "It looks just like containers, that's what we wanted. We didn't want to change it from what it was."

The four-hundred, sixty-two square foot home is exactly what the couple planned. "We are both very minimalist, we don't have a dishwasher we don't have a microwave." according to Donna.

The house is on the market for $189,900. There is one bedroom, one bathroom and as Donna points out "A tiny sink, it's very easy to clean."

Donna says that this is their second tiny home. Their first was only 200 square feet. Eventually they would like to move into a fixer-upper.

Stephen Gmyrek with Metro Roberts is the listing agent.