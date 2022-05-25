With 50+ businesses involved, Black Restaurant Week set to be biggest ever this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a way to support the Black community, there's a huge opportunity coming up next month. The 5th annual Black Restaurant Week has moved to June this year, taking place from June 12-19, to coincide with Juneteenth.

"It's very important because new people come here every year, when you have Black Restaurant Week it draws your attention," said Mark Overall, President of Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, who organizes the week.

There are 53 participating businesses and counting. It's an opportunity to explore all we have to offer in WNY and support the Black community. 7 News stopped by Golden Hour Treats & Things to check out what they have to offer.

"We decided to open a dessert place for our community, it was like a dream for us," said Halima Muhamed, Co-Owner.

They have smoothies, crepes, cakes, ice cream, cookies and more sweet treats on the menu.

It's a family business on Sycamore that just opened last year. They've lived on Buffalo's East Side for 18 years. They say it's great to have support on Buffalo's East Side especially after tragedy struck. A lot of the fresh ingredients they use for their food came from there.

"It's so sad to lose our Tops that way and the trauma that the whole community has right now with it," said Hakim Muktar, Co-Owner.

Here's the full list of participating restaurants:

