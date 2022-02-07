Black-owned soul food spots in Buffalo to check out during Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a city known for good neighbors and good food, the options are endless. If you're looking to support Black-owned businesses and get some soul food during Black History Month, here's some help.
There's a new spot that just opened last fall called Big Mama's Hustle and Soul. It's a family-owned restaurant selling barbecue and soul food at the corner of Niagara Falls Blvd.
"Black people, when we cook, we put our feelings into it," said Christopher Brown, Co-Owner of Big Mama's.
It all started in his daughter Chantelle's kitchen.
"I used to do dinners out of my house and I told my daughters and sons, I said, 'One day, I'm gonna go into a restaurant and I'm gonna cook for not just y'all, but other people, too," said Chantelle Brown.
The love of cooking started generations before Chantelle, with her grandmother Lula Mae and Aunt Sharon. Lula Mae Brown was known for her cooking at Deliverance Temple Church in Buffalo.
"Everybody knew her and she was just a monumental person. My sister followed right behind her," said Brown.
Now the rest of the Brown family is honoring their legacies, selling food with love.
"Just a place people come to get good food and get treated well and get a good experience. You feel good eating [the food] because you can feel the love in it," said Brown.
Other Black-Owned Soul Food Spots (All Brown Bag Certified)
- Brother's Takeout Cafe & Catering, 1281 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
- Buffalo Soul, 454 Pearl St Buffalo, New York 14202
- Freddy J's BBQ, 195 Grant St, Buffalo, NY 14213
- Ike and BG's Restaurant, 1646 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14211
- Je Ne Sais Quois, 1673 & 1633 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
- Lee's BBQ, 1269 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211
- Ms. Goodies Buffalo, 1836 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211
- PhatCatz of WNY, 965 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215
- Sunshine Vegan Eats, 893 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14204-1102
For a list of black-owned businesses in Buffalo from Brown Bag Certified, click here.