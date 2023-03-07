Bishop Fisher announces commutation allowing Catholics in Diocese of Buffalo to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bishop Michael W. Fisher of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced a commutation for St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023, allowing Catholics in the diocese to eat meat if they choose to do so.

Many Catholics follow the Church's instruction to not eat meat on Fridays during Lent. However, because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday, Bishop Fisher announced a commutation.

According to the Bishop Fisher, those who choose to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day should pick another day before March 24— the following Friday— to abstain from eating meat.

“I hope this allows for a joyful celebration of St. Patrick and Irish heritage, by blood or association, for all who find this day meaningful. May the love and protection St. Patrick can give, be yours in abundance, as long as you live. St. Patrick, pray for us.” - Bishop Fisher

The Christian season of Lent marks the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert. Fasting, abstention from meat, and Lenten sacrifices ("giving up" something for Lent) are common observations of the the season by some Christian denominations. The practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays is also where the tradition of the Friday fish fry began.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday. This year, Easter is observed on April 9.