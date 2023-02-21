A Western New York fish fry guide for Lent 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fish fry dinner is a staple across Western New York all year round, but its popularity grows during Lent.

Lent begins on February 22 and continue through April 6.

Whether you like fried or baked, with fries or macaroni salad or both, 7 News has created a guide based on viewer suggestions for go-to fish fry spots across Western New York.

Allegany County



Modern Diner

73 N Main Street, Wellsville

(585) 593-9842

Cattaraugus County



Little Valley American Legion Post 531

5899 RT-353, Little Valley

(716) 938-6711

5899 RT-353, Little Valley (716) 938-6711 The New Waverly of Otto

9125 Otto-E Otto Rd, Otto

(716) 257-3443

Jenny Lee Feedmill

17 N Main Street, Cattaraugus

(716) 257-3333



Chautauqua County



Stockton Hotel

2 S. Main Street, Stockton

(716) 595-3505

Davidson's Family Restaurant

398 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

(716) 763-9135

Tasta Pizza

398 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

(716) 763-9135

398 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood (716) 763-9135 Tasta Pizza

153 W Main Street, Falconer

(716) 665-2411

Erie County



Genesee County



Niagara County



4721 Broadway, Depew

(716) 685-4721



2230 Cayuga Drive Extension, Niagara Falls

(716) 886-0602


