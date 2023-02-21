A Western New York fish fry guide for Lent 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fish fry dinner is a staple across Western New York all year round, but its popularity grows during Lent.
Lent begins on February 22 and continue through April 6.
Whether you like fried or baked, with fries or macaroni salad or both, 7 News has created a guide based on viewer suggestions for go-to fish fry spots across Western New York.
Not seeing your favorite spot on the list? Email news@wkbw.com and be sure to put "Fish Fry" in the subject line.
Allegany County
- Modern Diner
73 N Main Street, Wellsville
(585) 593-9842
Cattaraugus County
- Little Valley American Legion Post 531
5899 RT-353, Little Valley
(716) 938-6711
- The New Waverly of Otto
9125 Otto-E Otto Rd, Otto
(716) 257-3443
- Jenny Lee Feedmill
17 N Main Street, Cattaraugus
(716) 257-3333
Chautauqua County
- Stockton Hotel
2 S. Main Street, Stockton
(716) 595-3505
- Davidson's Family Restaurant
398 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood
(716) 763-9135
- Tasta Pizza
153 W Main Street, Falconer
(716) 665-2411
Erie County
- Jade's Bar and Restaurant
4495 Broadway, Depew
(716) 683-5054
- R Bar & Grill
2139 Broadway, Sloan
(716) 894-1336
- Wiechec's Lounge
1748 Clinton St, Buffalo
(716) 823-2828
- Elma Towne Grille
6650 Clinton Street, Elma
(716) 651-4619
- Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant
4100 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg
(716) 627-4570
- Rodneys
4179 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg
(716) 627-5166
- Mammoser's Tavern & Restaurant
16 S Buffalo St, Hamburg
(716) 648-1390
- Schunk's West Hill Grill
4274 Keller Rd, Eden
(716) 992-4432
- Apollo Family Restaurant
3387 South Park Ave, Lackawanna
(716) 822-8145
- Bellevue Hotel
544 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
(716) 206-0423
- Northend Bar And Grill
2692 Elmwood Ave, Kenmore
(716) 877-9000
- Olive Tree Family Restaurant
5240 Broadway, Lancaster
(716) 651-9940
- Pubski Pub
2437 William Street, Cheektowaga
(716) 464-3484
- Leo's Pizzeria
Multiple locations
- Margie's Bar and Grill
5044 Broadway, Depew, NY
(716) 901-0534
- Depew-Lancaster Moose Lodge 1605
5437 Broadway, Lancaster,
(716) 683-3920
- St Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton St, Elma
716-668-4017
- The Cove
4701 Transit Road, Depew
716-656-7946
- Stockman's Tavern
9870 Transit Road, Swormville
(716) 688-9896
- Rolling Hills Restaurant
2990 Main Street, Collins
(716) 532-3186
- The Rock Kitchen and Bar
6261 Transit Road, East Amherst
(716) 688-7625
- Frank's Gourmet
707 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo
(716) 322-5933
- Gabriel's Gate
145 Allen Street, Buffalo
(716) 886-0602
- The Nite Cappe Steak & Seafood Restaurant
1769 Abbott Road, Lackawanna
(716) 825-9488
- Buffalo Creek Bar & Grill
4717 Clinton Street, West Seneca
(716) 599-1183
- Lancaster Elks Lodge
33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster
(716) 685-1478
- Mitchell's Tavern
734 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
(716) 874-8907
- Sneakers Bar
205 Martin Avenue, Blasdell
(716) 825-9247
- Curry's Pub
864 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo
(716) 447-0502
- Overpass Pub
2720 Seneca Street, Buffalo
(716) 844-8403
- Sean Patrick's Restaurant
3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville
(716) 636-1709
- Strikers Lanes
50 Michael Road, West Seneca
(716) 674-1104
- Jim's Truck Plaza
2125 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga
(716) 683-9931
- Skoob's Village Grille
50 Central Avenue, Lancaster
(716) 473-5675
- Danny's South
4300 Abbott Road, Orchard Park
(716) 649-1194
- Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg
(716) 648-7154
- Brothers Restaurant
475 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
(716) 322-0084
- Potts Deli & Grille
41 S Rossler Avenue, Cheektowaga
(716) 826-6575
- Can You Digg It
317 Hopkins Street, Buffalo
(716) 436-3193
- The Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
(716) 833-9899
- Knights of Columbus
2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga
(716) 683-3635
- McPartlan's Corner Inc.
669 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo
(716) 632-9896
- Connor's Restaurant
3465 Seneca Street, West Seneca
(716) 674-9945
- Margie's Soul Food
999 Broadway, Buffalo
(716) 322-1748
Genesee County
- Settler's Family Restaurant
353 W Main Street, Batavia
(585) 343-7443
- TF Brown's Restaurant
214 Main Street, Batavia
(585) 343-1547
- Main Street Pizza Company
206 E Main Street, Batavia
(585) 343-0007
- Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
(585) 343-0008
Niagara County
- Wilson Fire Hall
250 Young Street, Wilson
(716) 751-6038
- New York Beer Project
6933 S Transit Road, Lockport
(716) 743-6927
- Amvets' Buddy Knaus Post #14
4721 Broadway, Depew (716) 685-4721
2230 Cayuga Drive Extension, Niagara Falls (716) 886-0602
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro 100% Gluten Free
5850 S Transit Road, Lockport
(716) 471-3305
- Ray's Diner & Tavern
1694 Lake Road, Youngstown
(716) 745-3657
- Ontario House, aka Stone Jug
358 Main Street, Youngstown
(716) 219-4073
- Tin Pan Alley
775 Cayuga Street, Lewiston
(716) 754-4330
- Country Cottage
4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda
(716) 693-4911
- Syros Restaurant
869 Cayuga Street, Lewiston
(716) 754-1900
- Mister B's Restaurant
2201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls
(716) 298-4028