Billy Martin celebrating 45 years of bringing circus fun to audiences

SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Billy Martin grew up in Olean and says he fell in love with the circus in second grade. By the time he was seventeen he was working with the Cole Circus. He says "I became ring master I used to do a juggling act."

When James Cole retired, Billy took over running the show and he's been there ever since. We caught up with him at the Seneca-Allegany Community Center in Salamanca. Billy says "Forty-five years, traveling across the great USA."

Part of the year he brings the "Billy Martin's Cole All-Star Circus" to schools throughout New York and Pennsylvania. That's a tradition started by James Cole and continued by Billy. The schools get to share in the show's profits.

The show is a one-ring European stye circus with "aerial acts, trapeze, jugglers, balancers.and comedy, so there's something for everyone." according to Billy and he adds "I think I have the best job in the circus-not only am I a part of it and run it-but I also get to watch it everyday."

