Bills training camp kick-off: 3 key storylines from St. John Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The day is finally here, welcome to the start of Bills training camp.
On Wednesday, the Bills will hit the field for the first of 12 practices that run through the first week of August.
7 Sports Director Matt Bove has three key storylines he thinks every Bills fan should be following.
- WIDE RECEIVERS
All eys will be on second-round draft pick Keon Coleman and new additions Curtis Samuel and
to see who will take over as Josh Allen's top target.
- SAFETIES
Three potential players are in the mix for two coveted spots. Mike Edwards, from the
Chiefs is an option, so is rookie second-round pick Cole Bishop. Second year Bill,
Taylor Rapp is also considered a contender.
- NEW COACHES
Bobby Babich is starting his first season as the Bills Defensive Coordinator.
There's also a relatively new face on the offensive side of the ball. Joe Brady will
begin his first full year as the team's offensive coordinator after taking over halfway through last season.
Happy football season to all ... and GO BILLS!!!!
Check out 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo's story on training camp tickets, scheduling, parking and more. Click here.