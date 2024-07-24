Bills training camp kick-off: 3 key storylines from St. John Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The day is finally here, welcome to the start of Bills training camp.

On Wednesday, the Bills will hit the field for the first of 12 practices that run through the first week of August.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove has three key storylines he thinks every Bills fan should be following.

WIDE RECEIVERS

All eys will be on second-round draft pick Keon Coleman and new additions Curtis Samuel and

to see who will take over as Josh Allen's top target.

WKBW Ben VanHouten/AP FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4) looks to catch a pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Seattle. Buffalo Bills are adding a dynamic threat to potenailly play alongside Stefon Diggs by agreeing to sign receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year $24 million contract, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File) NFL.com Marquz Valdes Scantling

SAFETIES

Three potential players are in the mix for two coveted spots. Mike Edwards, from the

Chiefs is an option, so is rookie second-round pick Cole Bishop. Second year Bill,

Taylor Rapp is also considered a contender.

Buffalo Bills Mike Edwards WKBW NEW COACHES

Bobby Babich is starting his first season as the Bills Defensive Coordinator.

There's also a relatively new face on the offensive side of the ball. Joe Brady will

begin his first full year as the team's offensive coordinator after taking over halfway through last season.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich addresses the media prior to NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Joe Brady at minicamp



Happy football season to all ... and GO BILLS!!!!

Check out 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo's story on training camp tickets, scheduling, parking and more. Click here.