ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of local middle school students got a special look inside the new Highmark Stadium Tuesday, with some of the Buffalo Bills' newest players serving as their guides.

Dozens of students from Franklin and Hoover middle schools joined the visit, touring the Bills' new home and connecting with members of the Highmark Rookie Club.

"We were here with the children today, giving them stadium tours and just interacting with them," Bills rookie cornerback Davison Igbinoson said.

The rookies spent part of their day off answering questions, talking with students and giving young Bills fans a chance to meet players they are used to seeing on television.

For Igbinoson, the visit also offered an opportunity to show students that he was in their shoes not that long ago.

"I'm sure it's a big inspiration just being close to NFL football players, people that they only see on TV," Igbinoson said. "So I just want to talk to them and interact with them and show them that, like, I'm not much different than them. Ten years ago I was in middle school. I was having the same dreams and aspirations just as themselves."

For many of the students, Tuesday marked their first time inside the new Highmark Stadium.

WATCH: Bills rookies give local students special tour of the new Highmark Stadium

Bills rookies give local students special tour of the new Highmark Stadium

Seventh-grader Avery Nicosia was among them.

"I was really excited, and I got to see all the rookies," Nicosia said.

While meeting the players was a highlight, Nicosia said one part of the new stadium stood out in particular: the Bills' locker room.

"The locker room was, like, really cool," Nicosia said, pointing to the lights and video screens among the features that caught her attention.

Igbinoson said the excitement from the students made the experience just as meaningful for the players.

"The reception has been great from the kids," he said. "I mean, the kids are big Buffalo Bills fans, and they love us, and we love them, so we just appreciate having them and their support."

