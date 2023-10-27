Buffalo Bills offense finds its spark against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 24-18 win on Thursday Night Football

First Quarter

The Buffalo Bills were the first to put up points in the first quarter and were noticeably getting more weapons involved outside of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Quarterback Josh Allen targeted five players by the end of the quarter and Khalil Shakir led the team with 69 receiving yards.

Second Quarter

With everything pointing to Buffalo scoring a touchdown on 4th and goal from the two-yard line, Allen attempted to throw to tight end Dalton Kincaid, which was batted by Tampa Bay's defense and resulted in a turnover on downs.

Thankfully for the Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, at this point, was 4 for 10 with only 25 passing yards. The Bills were able to go back to their old ways, and Allen used his legs on the next offensive drive for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Bills a 10-0 lead.

Things quickly took a turn as an Allen pass intended for Kincaid was intercepted. The Buccaneers were able to take advantage and add their own touchdown to their previous field goal to tie the game up at 10.

During a portion of the quarter, Josh Allen briefly went to the medical tent and Kyle Allen was seen warming up on the sideline. However, Josh Allen was able to stay on the field and threw for another touchdown, which just so happened to be Kincaid's first NFL touchdown giving the Bills a 17-10 lead.

Third Quarter

The offense looked to be back folks, an Allen touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis gave the Bills a 24-10 lead.

Fourth Quarter

The Buccaneers marched down the field late in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with 2:44 left in the game. Trying to cut down the Bills lead, the Buccaneers went for two and made the conversion. The Bills lead was cut to just six points, 24-18.

However, it was not enough. As time expired Mayfield threw a hail mary to the end zone which fell incomplete and the Bills sent the Buccaneers back to Tampa with a loss.

