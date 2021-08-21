Bills Mafia steps up for Bills fan with dream to see team in person

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Andrew Bennett spent part of his Friday, like he's been spending the rest of his days recently. Standing out front with his sign, counting honks and smiling.

His house is in Attica. His sign reads “Honk if you like the Bills.”

He gets a lot of honks.

The 16-year-old has autism and epilepsy.

Thursday, 7 Eyewitness News showed his story and explained how he had never been to a Bills game and always wanted to go.

“I was not expecting this, at all,” said Bennett.

Turns out, a few people saw the story about Andrew and his sign. People from all over were reaching out to give him some tickets.

“We care about others. We want to make things happen for others that are less fortunate or haven't had a chance to do something,” said Kellen Schirmuhly a member of Bills Mafia from Fairport. He is one of dozens who has offered tickets to make sure Andrew can go to a game.

“It means a lot to me,” said Bennett.

“It's been amazing. I never thought it was going to blare out like this, but people are just super,” said Bennett’s Grandmother, Mary Volpe.

In between getting cars to honk, Volpe told him the good news, that he'd be going to a game this year, and most likely more than one.

“He danced,” said Volpe.

A car honking at his sign makes Andrew smile, but Bills Mafia's generosity took his excitement to a new level.

“Just put a smile to face,” said Bennett.

