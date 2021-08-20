Honk! Bills fan hypes team from his driveway

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're driving through Attica, make sure you honk.

“I just love when people honk and it really makes me feel happy,” said Andrew Bennett, while standing outside his home off of Buffalo Street Road.

“Andrew has autism, and he has epilepsy, said his grandmother, Mary Volpe. “Doctors told us if you ever had a seizure, he could not make it through it. There’s a chance he could die.”

Andrew holds a large sign that you’d see at a science fair that reads, “Honk if you like the Bills.”

“Just wanted to support my team,” said Bennett.

“When he made up the first sign,” said Volpe, while being interrupted by the honking of a car horn. “I told him, go on the street and see what you get.”

The teenager has never been to a Bills game, in person. He hopes that changes this year.

“This season will be really good,” said Bennett.

While he loves when cars honk, he says if he ever did go to a Bills game, he would love to meet his favorite players.

“Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs,” Bennett said with a smile on his face.

His grandmother says he may get lucky enough to go to a game this year. But, until the season starts, Andrew will be in front of his house with his sign, doing what he loves.

