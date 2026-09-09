BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Bills Mafia member from the Czech Republic traveled from Prague to Orchard Park — through 11 countries and more than 6,500 miles — not only to attend the Bills home opener at the new Highmark Stadium, but to give a personal thank you to former Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Ludva Klatovsky says Poyer helped change his life.

In January 2024, Klatovsky was watching the Bills playoff game against the Chiefs when commentators mentioned Poyer's journey since publicly disclosing his battle with alcoholism in 2021. Klatovsky says Poyer's story impacted him thousands of miles away, and after 33 years of drinking, he decided to make a change. He says he has been sober since March 2024.

That decision set a new mission in motion. In April, Klatovsky jumped on his Vespa in Prague and headed east toward Orchard Park to say thank you to Poyer in person.

"He saved my life. It's easy. And if not, he gave me many, many years, because without him.. I don't need, even maybe alive. I don't know," Klatovsky said.

WATCH: Bills Mafia member traveled from to Orchard Park, thanking former Bills safety for changing his life

Bills Mafia member traveled from to Orchard Park, thanking former Bills safety

Klatovsky arrived in Western New York on September 1, but he arrived alone. A Pacific typhoon stranded his Vespa on a cargo ship, so he flew from Vancouver on the final stretch to Buffalo.

He says he has been overwhelmed by the generosity of Bills Mafia.

Fans have welcomed him with open arms, providing him a place to stay and transportation while his Vespa remains caught in transit. He has also been given a ticket to the Bills home opener next Thursday.

Klatovsky says he has traded messages with Poyer, and while nothing is officially set, he hopes to meet Poyer in person in Orchard Park. He also hopes his story of sobriety and his journey inspire others.

You can follow along at ludvaklatovsky.com

