Bills Mafia makes lifelong Giants fan an honorary member

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lifelong Bills fan and a lifelong Giants fan will sit side by side at Highmark Stadium to watch their favorite teams duke it out.

But no matter the outcome, they'll always have a special bond.

Tom Jasinski and Sam Prince are both alive today because organ donations they received.

Jasinski runs One8Fifty, a non-profit seeking to increase organ donor registration in New York State. He first heard about Prince's story during the NFL's Thanksgiving game in 2021. So he reached out to Sam.

"When I get to Buffalo, I want to experience the whole Bills Mafia gameday experience," said Prince.

In the hospital as a child waiting for a heart transplant, Prince dreamed of announcing a draft pick for his beloved NY Giants. That dream was granted when Prince announced the Giants' first-round draft choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Del Reid, founder of Bills Mafia & 26 Shirts helped to make his next wish come true.

“We can even make Sam an honorary Bills Mafia member," said Reid.

Through their bond, they hope to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

"It's extremely important for people like myself and Sam who are post-transplant to show that there is light at the end of the tunnel and we can be productive members of society and give back to society," said Jasinki.