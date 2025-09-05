Bills Mafia Goes International: 44 Fans From Mexico Make 2,000-Mile Journey to Buffalo For Home Opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of passionate Buffalo Bills fans traveled more than 2,000 miles from Mexico to witness their team's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The group of 44 fans represents "Bills House Mexico," a Bills Backers organization headquartered in Mexico City. For many, the trip fulfills a longtime dream to see the team play in person at the stadium.

"This is our team... It's a dream.. I don't know, it's amazing," said Carlos Lopez, a member of Bills House Mexico.

The fans spent Friday exploring downtown Buffalo on a double-decker bus tour, making stops at City Hall, the waterfront, the Old First Ward, and "Millionaires Row". They also visited the New Era store for some Bills merchandise.

Joel Dombrowski of Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours led the group around the city on Friday. "I am showing them Buffalo... I take it as an honor and a pleasure," he said.

Many of the Mexican fans have supported the Bills for years, with some dating their fandom back to the team's glory days in the 1980s and 1990s.

44 members of Bills House Mexico made the trip from Mexico City to attend the Bills season opener on Sunday night.

"I grew up 80s Bills .. Bruce Smith, Daryl Talley, Bryce Paup.. I just loved that," said Jacob Perez, one of the visiting fans.

When asked about her favorite player, Nadia Hernandez quickly responded: "Jim Kelly, Jim Kelly, Jim Kelly."

For some members of the group, Sunday's game represents a special opportunity to see the current Highmark Stadium before the team moves to a new facility.

"One of the biggest dreams for many was to come to Buffalo to see the stadium for the last time," said Joann Lopez, a Bills House Mexico member who now lives in Buffalo.

The fans are particularly excited to see quarterback Josh Allen in action.

"I'm so excited...because this is my first time in the stadium...I love it seeing Josh Allen playing," said Hosmair Botello, who traveled from Mexico for the game.

The group is hoping for a Bills victory in what they see as an important early-season matchup.

"We need to get this W.. because of the tie breakers later on in the season," Perez said.

The contingent from Mexico will add an international flavor to Bills Mafia when they cheer on the hometown team Sunday night under the lights.