Bills Mafia donations help grieving family give back to local animal shelters

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Finding light in the darkness of grief. That has been the focus for Mike Lips after his wife Sharon passed away in May. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years.

"She was beautiful, she really was," says Lips. "She was just the most phenomenal person I ever met. I just want the world to take another look and see".

Lips Family Sharon and Mike Lips. Sharon passed away in May of 2022. The couple had been married for close to 40 years.

In an effort to honor Sharon, Mike found a way to celebrate two things that his wife loved. The Buffalo Bills and helping animals.

Good Morning Buffalo Anchor Katie Morse first told the story of how Mike decided to paint the roof of his home with the Bills Mafia logo, while asking Bills fans to donate in support of local animal rescues.

Bills Mafia came through by donating hundreds of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his youngest daughter Kristine Majewski.

"Once it went it went to Bills Mafia pages, and the Channel 7 News story broke, all of that together, at one point within a five day period $1,300 dollars were raised", said Majewski.

When it was all said and done the campaign raised more than $2800.

So on Tuesday Mike and Kristine, with a check in hand, went to see the work being done at the new location for Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, a place that once helped Sharon adopt one of the family's many rescue dogs.

After the tour, with a tear in his eye, Mike presented a check to Julie Starr, Founder and Owner of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, in honor of his late wife.

Jeff Wick Mike Lips presenting donation in honor of his late wife Sharon to Julie Starr of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

"She'd be so proud of us," Lips said as he shared a hug with Starr. "She would be very proud," said Starr. "You are going to make a huge difference. Just think of the difference you are going to make in honor of her"

When construction is complete, the names of Mike and Sharon Lips will be prominently displayed on the wall of "community heroes" at Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. The wall will honor the kindness of those who give back.

Jeff Wick Julie Starr from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and Mike Lips embrace after donation in honor of Mike's late wife Sharon.

"This is one little way, it's not much, but it's a little way that we can say, 'Sharon baby, what do you think honey?' that's all this is all about", said Lips.

Lips is encouraging Bills fans to continue to donate to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue directly through the website here.

The proceeds from the original GoFundMe campaign were split between Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and the SPCA Serving Erie County.

