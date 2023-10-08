Bills Mafia decides: Is tailgating better in Orchard Park or London?

LONDON, ENGLAND (WKBW) — Whether the Buffalo Bills are home, away, or home, but three thousand miles away, Bills Mafia will show up.

"It's epic, it's beautiful. The fact that we have so many bills fans abroad tells you how far we've come. It's a beautiful experience," said Ernest Griffin from Buffalo.

It's clear fans have taken over London, but how does it compare to back home? Tailgating in Orchard Park vs. tailgating in London.

"Walking around I feel like this is even better than back home tailgating, which I didn't think you could compare to that, ever," said Lisa Scheider from Hamburg who now lives in Poland.

"A little different, a little more subdued. I've not seen any tables being broken yet, which is a good thing," said John Gerace of Batavia .

"Kind of similar, but not," said Adam Berecz of Cheektowaga.

"I think it's equal, which is amazing, because we're the best fans in the NFL," said Patti Kubanet, who was born in Buffalo, but now lives in Dallas.

"I never thought that game day here in London would be similar to game day in Buffalo, but my goodness the crowd has been amazing, the energy has been incredible, this truly feels like a Bills home game," said Kim Windschitl of East Amherst.

And that energy did not go unnoticed on the field.

"Bills Mafia is incredible, doesn't matter if it's the united states or London. Even if we played in Madagascar I feel like we would've had that type of crowd for sure," said Von Miller, Bills Edge Rusher.

It's more than wins and losses, this is a family that travels together, cheers together and pushes through tough Mondays together.